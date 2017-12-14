Pickin’ In Parsons gets its own road sign

Pickin’ In Parsons has rapidly grown into a healthy, thriving bluegrass music festival in the short time it has been around. 2018 will mark the 15th annual festival In Parsons, West Virginia. Fans of the festival will have something new greeting them at the city limits this coming year, though!

On Tuesday December 12, with snow blowing around them, representatives from the City of Parsons, Tucker County Commission, and West Virginia Division of Highways met with John and Joyce Bowers from Pickin’ in Parsons to unveil the new entrance signs to Parsons, West Virginia. Along with the unveiling of the signs, Mayor Dorothy Judy and Recorder Bruce Kolsun presented the Bowers with a Certificate of Recognition for making Parsons a world-renowned destination for bluegrass enthusiasts. The sign proudly displays Parsons as home to the 2017 IBMA Event Of The Year.

Mary Dorothy Judy remarked:

“We are proud of the Bowers for Pickin’ in Parsons being recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association as the 2017 Event of the Year. This is a big deal for them and our community, so we felt it necessary to install a sign letting everyone know who visits Parsons that we are the home of Pickin’ in Parsons.”

John and Joyce Bowers have put painstaking hours into bringing the best experience and entertainment to Pickin’ In Parsons and their loyal fans. The community support means the world to them as John states:

“We are very humbled and honored to be recognized by our neighbors, friends and community. We are proud to call Parsons our home, we moved here 15 years ago to start a festival. In those years we have gained a tremendous respect for the people of this small town and their tenacity. We hope we can continue to grow our festival and campground business and remain a vibrant entity in the local economy.”

Plan a trip to get your picture next to the newest sign in Parsons, West Virginia and wave to the Bowers as you cruise through town. Better yet, mark your calendars for July 31st- August 4th, 2018 to see for yourself why this was named the 2017 IBMA Event Of The Year.

Congrats John and Joyce Bowers!