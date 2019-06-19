Photos from Willow Oak Bluegrass 2019

This past weekend’s Willow Oak Park Bluegrass Festival in Roxboro, NC avoided the rain that the region has been having of late, but Lorraine Jordan, whose Carolina Road was the host band, tells us that it was hot, Hot, HOT!!

And so was the music on stage. There was plenty of jamming, too, as members of Carolina Road, the Junior Sisk Band, and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass swapped members in and out for a special True Grass show based on Lorraine’s hit single.

Thanks to Laura Ridge for the great photos!