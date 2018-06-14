Photos from HoustonFest 2018

Teresa Gereaux captured these fine photos of the 2018 HoustonFest at Felts Park in Galax, VA this past weekend. The festival served as the kickoff for the Mountains Of Music Homecoming, running through the rest of this week in dozens of locations across southwestern Virginia.

There’s always a patriotic theme at this annual event, with special respect. afforded to military veterans and first responders, honoring the young man, Houston Caldwell, who died tragically at a young age just before he could enter the Galax Fire Department. The festival is named for Houston, who was also a very promising bluegrass musician, still deeply missed by the Galax community.

A great moment was when Dave Adkins invited the Six String Soldiers, another act appearing on the show, to play one with him during his set.