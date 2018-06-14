Photos from HoustonFest 2018

Posted on by Teresa Gereaux

Teresa Gereaux captured these fine photos of the 2018 HoustonFest at Felts Park in Galax, VA this past weekend. The festival served as the kickoff for the Mountains Of Music Homecoming, running through the rest of this week in dozens of locations across southwestern Virginia.

There’s always a patriotic theme at this annual event, with special respect. afforded to military veterans and first responders, honoring the young man, Houston Caldwell, who died tragically at a young age just before he could enter the Galax Fire Department. The festival is named for Houston, who was also a very promising bluegrass musician, still deeply missed by the Galax community.

A great moment was when Dave Adkins invited the Six String Soldiers, another act appearing on the show, to play one with him during his set.

  • Virginia Is For Lovers in neon at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Six String Soldiers at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Vintage Stompin 76 poster at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Mountain Park Old Time Band at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Mark Handy with Mountain Park Old Time Band at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Travelin' McCourys at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Del McCoury Band at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • National anthem from on high at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Color Guard at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Presley Barker with The Sherman Holmes Project at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Carson Peters at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • The Sherman Holmes Project at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • The Harris Brothers with Chris Lancry at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • The Harris Brothers at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Mountain Highway at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Martha Spencer and Larry Sigmon at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Shadowgrass at the tent stage at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux
  • Thornton Spencer's photo on stage with the Whitetop Mountain Band at HoustonFest 2018 - photo by Teresa Gereaux

About the Author

Teresa Gereaux

Teresa Gereaux is a writer, photographer and public relations professional from Catawba, VA. She was raised on bluegrass and country music and now she spends much of her free time listening to live music at festivals and venues in the Blue Ridge region. She blogs at NorthMountainMusic.com.

