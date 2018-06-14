You Can Tell – Hot Buttered Rum track premiere

Hot Buttered Rum is an interesting group. From their home base in San Francisco the band appeals to a wide range of listeners; bluegrass and old time fans who are drawn by their instrumentation and ability, plus live music lovers of all types who respond to their high-energy shows.

East coast grassers might see them as on the progressive edge, but fans out west just dig the music, whatever they call it.

Their latest album, Lonesome Panoramic, is scheduled for a July release and to help get the word out, they have agreed to let us premiere the opening track, You Can Tell. It’s played a pulsing old time beat, driven by the fiddle and banjo, telling the story of unmistakable attraction.

Banjo player Erik Yates says it’s a plain song with a clear cut message.

“This little tune wrote itself in ten minutes and was recorded in twenty. It’s three chords and a simple truth: When you’re in love, there’s no use holding back.”

In addition to Yates, Hot Buttered Rum includes Bryan Horne on bass, Nat Keefe on guitar, Zebulon Bowles on fiddle, and James Stafford on drums.

Lonesome Panoramic is due July 20, and will be available directly from the band and wherever you buy music online.