One Step, Two Step drops for Brandon Rickman

Brandon Rickman, long time guitarist and lead vocalist with Lonesome River Band, has released a debut single from his upcoming solo project.

It’s a jaunty little song called One Step, Two Step, written by Tim Goins, which tells the story of Ima Jean, a lady who loved to dance and stepped her way through life.

Brandon was assisted in the studio by Aaron McDaris on banjo, Andy Ball on mandolin, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. The track, and the album, was produced by Jimmy Metz.

Here’s a taste…

One Step, Two Step is available now to consumers wherever they buy or stream music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. The full project is expected later this summer.

Sounds like a hit!