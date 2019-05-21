Photos from Gettysburg – Spring 2019

Posted on by Frank Baker

Triple fiddles at Gettysburg from Aynsley Porchak, Becky Buller, Bronwyn Keith‐Hynes – photo by Frank Baker

The first of the two annual Gettysburg Bluegrass Festivals was held this past weekend in Pennsylvania. Once again, we were fortunate to have Frank Baker in attendance, and he has contributed a wealth of images which we will share over the next few days.

Frank elevates concert photography to an art form, and we regularly hear from artists who would like to use his shots of them in their promotional material. Many are more like portraits than live shots.

More to come…

  • Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Barrett Smith with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Michael Guggino with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Woody Platt with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Barrett Smith with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Michael Guggino with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Nicky Sanders with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Michael Ashworth with Steep Canyon Rangers at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • David Benedict with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Catherine Bowness with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Nate Sabat with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Evan Murphy with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Catherine Bowness with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Evan Murphy with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Bronwyn Keith Hynes and Catherine Bowness with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • David Benedict with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with Mile Twelve at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller Band squeezes out a... high note at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Nate Lee and Becky Buller at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dan Boner with Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Nate Lee with Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines with Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Missy Raines with Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Becky Buller Band at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • James McDowell with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Bobby Powell with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Tim Jones with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Reese Combs with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dan Boner and Aynsley Porchak with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Aynsley Porchak with Carolina Blue at Gettysburg 2019 - photo by Frank Baker

