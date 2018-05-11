Photos from Bluegrass & BBQ in Branson

Hammertowne at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) – photo by Michael Cignoli

Each spring, Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO goes bluegrass, dedicating the entire month of May to their Bluegrass & BBQ Festival in the park. More than 60 bands bring the bluegrass from May 3-28, and there is no additional charge other than admission to the park to get in to the shows.

Staff photographer Michael Cignoli at Silver Dollar City shared some selected images with us from the first week so far. She caught artists on stage, interacting with fans, and enjoying the many attractions in the park.

  • The Grascals at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Grascals sign CDs at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Kristin Scott Benson signs at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Danny Roberts with Terry Herd at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Kody Norris Show at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Kody Norris Show at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Sons of the Silver Dollar at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Terry Herd with Into The Blue interviews The Grascals greet fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Grascals greet fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • The Grascals greet fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • John Bryan and Danny Roberts with The Grascals greet fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Fan photo with Rhonda Vincent at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Rhonda Vincent greets fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Fan photo with Rhonda Vincent at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Remington Ryde at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Resonating Grace at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Fan photo with Rhonda Vincent at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Fan photo with Rhonda Vincent at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Kristin Scott Benson of The Grascals signs a head for a fan at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Kristin Scott Benson makes a friend at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Mason Jar desserts at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Kristin Scott Benson of The Grascals enjoys a ride at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Martha Bohner
  • Barbecue-flavored popcorn at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Michael Cignoli
  • Borderline plays Bluegrass & BBQ at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Michael Cignoli
  • Danny Roberts of The Grascals greets fans at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Michael Cignoli
  • Fans take photos with Rhonda Vincent at Silver Dollar City (May 2018) - photo by Michael Cignoli

There still several weeks of shows to come during Bluegrass & BBQ. You can see all the details online.

