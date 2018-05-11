Photos from Bluegrass & BBQ in Branson

Each spring, Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO goes bluegrass, dedicating the entire month of May to their Bluegrass & BBQ Festival in the park. More than 60 bands bring the bluegrass from May 3-28, and there is no additional charge other than admission to the park to get in to the shows.

Staff photographer Michael Cignoli at Silver Dollar City shared some selected images with us from the first week so far. She caught artists on stage, interacting with fans, and enjoying the many attractions in the park.