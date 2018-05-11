Ashley Campbell takes her banjo into pop country

Let’s get this out of the way up front… Ashley Campbell‘s The Lonely One is not a bluegrass album, and she is not a bluegrass artist. She is a young country singer on the way up with a peerless pedigree behind her. And she’s bringing her banjo along for the ride.

Born into country music royalty as the daughter of the late Glen Campbell, Ashley was interested in stringed instruments all her life, but it was an unexpected request in college, followed by a baptism by fire in 2012 that cemented her desire for a career in music.

We had last spoken with her six years ago, when she was touring with her dad on the five string, and had been the featured musician and actor in Rascall Flatt’s Banjo video. Her blond locks and long lean look – coupled with some fiery banjo licks – captured the attention of the music world, but Ashley wasn’t yet ready for her star turn.

She spent the next few years writing songs, determined to create her own sound, following in the footsteps of her songwriting hero, Taylor Swift. Campbell appreciates how Swift took a song wherever it dictated, and refused to be bound by genre or convention.