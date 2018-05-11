Blue Sky Boys Live on Patuxent

Few American artists influenced the development of bluegrass harmony as thoroughly and completely as The Blue Sky Boys. Earl and Bill Bolick performed together for 40 years, applying their church-style singing to both sacred and secular material, leaving a mark on all the country and mountain music that followed.

Coincident with the publication of The Blue Sky Boys book (University Press of Mississippi) Tom Mindte of Patuxent Records has produced a 4-CD set with three complete Blue Sky Boys 1940s shows, and a wealth of songs from others, all from the period 1939 to 1949.

The original 16-inch 33 1/3 rpm lacquers, with sound restoration by Mindte, are from WGST (Atlanta), WCYB (Bristol) and one from WPTF (Raleigh) in 1941.

As well as a multitude of songs the set includes some comedy with the legendary Uncle Josh and a few 1947 Willys Jeep commercials.

Elder Blue Sky Boy Bill Bolick relates that the brothers recorded five 15-minute programs in one afternoon; this was normal. “On four or five occasions we did as many as ten programs in one day.” From the period 1946-1947, alone, for WGST the Blue Sky Boys recorded no less than 140 programs.

In his liner notes with these recordings the author of The Blue Sky Boys book, Dick Spottswood, gives some context relating to the later transcriptions ….

“Although the Blue Sky Boys were active RCA artists from 1946 to 1950, their broadcasts did little to promote their new records, and only a few RCA titles are duplicated here. Bill didn’t care for a number of songs Steve Sholes was pitching, and those he considered second rate were rarely performed again.

Instead, their broadcasts revisited traditional songs and hymns that were responsive to listener tastes and their own. By the time of these broadcasts in 1946-49, their voices were mature and their confident performances rarely less than immaculate. RCA wouldn’t let them record vocal trios, but their radio and live shows featured them regularly, with Curly Parker (and later Leslie Keith) singing lead to Bill’s tenor and Earl’s bass. They especially liked trios on hymns, and the format suited a lot of secular material just as well. Five complete broadcasts are included in this collection, including complete auditions from 1939 and 1941.”

On Sunday, May 13 (2018), Mindte, Spottswood and Matt Barton will host a special Blue Sky Boys’ feature at the Epicure Café in Fairfax, Virginia.

At 5:00 p.m. there will be an ARSC (the Association for Recorded Sound Collections) presentation by Spottswood, who will be talking about and signing copies of his newly published book about the North Carolina brothers whose old songs and vocal harmonies captivated southern radio audiences for generations.

Following that, at 7:00 p.m., top Nashville musicians Corrina Rose Logston and Jeremy Stephens – both members of High Fidelity – will perform some Blue Sky Boys favorites and other duets.

Mindte will be available to discuss this recently released 4-CD set and to sign copies.

In addition to Spottswood, other Bluegrass Country presenters Ivy Sheppard and Chris Teskey will be in attendance.

The Blue Sky Boys: 1939 – 1949 Radio Broadcasts (Patuxent CD-280), released on April 20, 2018, is available from Patuxent Music as a 4-CD set and for digital download.

Mindte provided this audio clip Old Time Camp Meeting that we can share.

The full track listing is as follows ….

Disc 1

New York, New York (for WGST) December 18, 1947: Bill and Earl Bolick with Joe Tyson

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Precious Memories

Dust on the Bible

Songbook pitch

Turn Your Radio On

Only One Step More

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

WGST, Atlanta, Georgia, October 18, 1947: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Jeep commercial

I’ll Meet You in the Morning

Short Life of Trouble

Jeep commercial and music bed (Are You from Dixie?)

Uncle Josh goes rabbit hunting

Just One Way to the Pearly Gate

Mississippi Sawyer

Jeep commercial

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

WPTF, Raleigh, North Carolina, 1941: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Black Mountain Blues

The Hills of Roane County

A Beautiful Life

Uncle Josh proves his mental ability

Worried Mind

Skip to My Lou

WGST, Atlanta, Georgia, December 26, 1946: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Are You Building on the Rock?

Speak to Me Little Darling

Uncle Josh at Christmas / How Beautiful Heaven Must Be

Two Little Rosebuds

Down Home Rag

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Disc 2

Excerpts from various live broadcasts: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker

WGST, Atlanta, Georgia, 1946-1947:

An Empty Mansion

I’m Going Home This Evening

Uncle Josh wants to sing Part 1

They’re All Going Home but One

Where Shall I Be?

Uncle Josh wants to sing Part 2

Only Let Me Walk with Thee

Get Along Home Cindy

Uncle Josh wants to sing Part 3

No Place to Pillow My Head

Getting Ready to Leave This World

I’m Just Here to Get My Baby Out of Jail

Take Up Thy Cross

Uncle Josh wants to sing Part 4

Sourwood Mountain

Great Granddad

Uncle Josh wants to sing Part 5

There’s No Other Love for Me

Uncle Josh and the red suspenders

If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

Sweet Allalee

Midnight on the Stormy Deep

Ragtime Annie

Lorena

Crying Holy unto the Lord

Uncle Josh and the Halloween party / You Give Me Your Love and I’ll Give You Mine

The Blood of Jesus

Uncle Josh figures his income tax

There’s Been a Change

Bring Back My Blue-Eyed Boy to Me

Sally Goodin

WNAO, Raleigh, North Carolina, 1949:

Old Time Camp Meeting

Uncle Josh and the Big Possum / The Sinking of the Titanic

Place and date unknown:

Goin’ to Georgia (Leslie Keith banjo and lead vocal)

Disc 3

WCYB, Bristol, Virginia, 1949: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker (unless otherwise noted)

Amazing Grace

You Branded Your Name on My Heart

The Sweetest Gift, a Mother’s Smile

Old Time Camp Meeting

Uncle Josh goes fishing / Chapel in the Hills

Listen to the Mockingbird

I’ll Be No Stranger There

What Does the Deep Sea Say?

The Girl I Left Behind Me

I’m Going to Write to Heaven for I Know My Daddy’s There

One Cold Winter’s Eve

Roll On Buddy

This Train

The B-I-B-L-E

Just a Little Talk with Jesus

I Wish I Had Never Seen Sunshine

Lonesome Road Blues (Bill and Earl Bolick with Leslie Keith)

Little Joe

Oh Those Tombs

East Tennessee Blues

Alabama

Come to the Savior

Hop Light Ladies

The Royal Telephone

Bill and Earl Bolick with Leslie Keith:

Old Joe Clark

Short Life of Trouble

Just Tell Them That You Saw Me

Take Me Back to Tennessee

Whispering Hope

This Evening Light

Goin’ Around This World Baby Mine

Disc 4

WCYB, Bristol, Virginia, 1949: Bill and Earl Bolick with Sam “Curly” Parker

Golden Slippers

You Can Be a Millionaire with Me

Nine Pound Hammer

If We Never Meet Again

Beautiful.

Kentucky

I Dreamed I Searched Heaven for You

Cumberland Gap

The House Where We were Wed

I’m S-A-V-E-D

Worried Man Blues

The Last Mile of the Way

Two Little Rosebuds

I’m Troubled, I’m Troubled

Rubber Dolly

We Parted by the Riverside

Uncle Josh and the big fish / The ABC Song

Uncle Josh threatens to quit / Unloved and Unclaimed

Sweetest Mother

Kneel at the Cross

She’s Somebody’s Darling Once More

Since the Angels Took My Mother Far Away

WGST, Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 1939: Bill and Earl Bolick with Red Hicks

Introduction (John Fulton)

Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone?

Kickin’ Mule

I Told the Stars About You

Fisher’s Hornpipe

I Need the Prayers of Those I Love

Ida Red

Roll On Buddy

32. Theme (Are You from Dixie?)

Some of these recordings, principally from the period at WGST, Atlanta, 1946-1947 and that at WCYB, Bristol in 1949, were released previously by Copper Creek Records and on other labels.