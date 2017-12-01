Phil Leadbetter and The All-Stars Of Bluegrass

When Phil Leadbetter announced a few weeks ago that he was leaving Flashback to focus on his burgeoning real estate career, he mentioned that he wouldn’t be leaving music completely behind, and to keep an eye out for what he had in store.

Well, we heard from him again and it turns out that he will be booking shows for himself, supported by what he’s calling his All-Stars Of Bluegrass. Think of it as a side-project thing, a la Longview or Sister Sadie. He’ll bring along top players from other groups as they are available, so every show is liable to be a surprise.

Artists that have agreed to be involved include Steve Gulley, Alan Bibey, Jason Burleson, Missy Raines, Adam Haynes, Claire Lynch, Paul Brewster, Cory Walker, Mike Bub, Tim Dishman, Ashby Frank, and Kenny and Amanda Smith.

Phil says that he plans to make the shows fun and varied, and that folks loved the first one he did recently in Knoxville.

“These are all people that are affiliated with other bands, and this will be a bigger group of artists than the average band, so the lineup and material will change show to show. I think it will be a great concept because fans who come to see us will be getting a different lineup and different songs each time. I think this will be a very fresh approach, and I am planning to do a CD featuring this band. I am excited about it. We played last week at The Bijou in Knoxville, TN to a sold out crowd. Everyone had a ball. I am very excited about this new concept, and to be getting to pick with lots of old friends, including Steve and Alan from The Original Grasstowne.”

Here are some photos from The Bijou.