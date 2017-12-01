Twin Fiddling from the ETSU Pride Band

The fall semester is drawing to a close for college students all over the US, and for those in the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program, that means it’s time for final performances.

To remind everyone in east Tennessee to come out and enjoy these shows, director Dan Boner and the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band have recorded a bit of Bill Monroe-style twin fiddling to get everyone in the mood. The Down Home in Johnson City will be the spot to hear these talented young pickers and singer, starting Saturday night and running through next week.

Mighty fine!