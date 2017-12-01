News and interview service launches for bluegrass radio

Shannon McCombs has announced the launch of a new service for bluegrass radio programmers, GoGo ShowPrep, to offer news, interviews, and sound bites from top entertainers in our music.

After many years offering these to country, rock, and Americana radio, Shannon is now expanding into the bluegrass genre. Her syndicated content has been utilized to date by Grand Ole Opry, CMT, ABC, CBS, NBC, TNN, GAC, Access Hollywood, and satellite radio, and she is delighted to be working with bluegrass artists as well.

Radio hosts can obtain short news clips and interviews in MP3 form at no cost to them. GoGoShowPrep will retain the copyright to the available content, but programmers and podcasters can download it from their web site now. Current files on the site include bites from Donna Ulisse, Tim Surrett of Balsam Range, Dale Ann Bradley, Jesse McReynolds, Bradley Walker, Doyle Lawson, Sammy Shelor, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and several others.