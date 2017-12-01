News and interview service launches for bluegrass radio

Shannon McCombs has announced the launch of a new service for bluegrass radio programmers, GoGo ShowPrep, to offer news, interviews, and sound bites from top entertainers in our music.
After many years offering these to country, rock, and Americana radio, Shannon is now expanding into the bluegrass genre. Her syndicated content has been utilized to date by Grand Ole Opry, CMT, ABC, CBS, NBC, TNN, GAC, Access Hollywood, and satellite radio, and she is delighted to be working with bluegrass artists as well.
Radio hosts can obtain short news clips and interviews in MP3 form at no cost to them. GoGoShowPrep will retain the copyright to the available content, but programmers and podcasters can download it from their web site now. Current files on the site include bites from Donna Ulisse, Tim Surrett of Balsam Range, Dale Ann Bradley, Jesse McReynolds, Bradley Walker, Doyle Lawson, Sammy Shelor, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and several others.
Shannon will also offer full-finished, air-ready content in long form, like her one hour special with Jerry Douglas and Shawn Camp of The Earls Of Leicester. The special features both conversation and music from their albums, plus other recent bluegrass recordings. She plans to produce more of these, which will also be available for download to broadcast.
McCombs says that her plan is to make it easier for even smaller stations and online show hosts to take advantage of this sort of service, usually only available to national and syndicated programmers.
“It is my hope that by making content easily available, we can enhance the listening experience for existing fans of this great music, and reach new fans by making sharing easy for other stations that feature acoustic music.”
Visit GoGoShowPrep online for more information.