Peter Rowan back to the stage with Travelin’ McCourys

Bluegrass veteran Peter Rowan made his first appearance on stage since a brief December illness when The Travelin’ McCourys played recently at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, CA.

Fans of the 75 year old performer expressed concern when Peter cancelled several shows around Christmas, but were relieved to learn that it was only a bout of exhaustion that required just a brief hospital stay.

Ronnie McCoury tells us that when he saw Rowan at the show, he asked if he might want to come up and sing. He agreed, and delivered solid versions of Blue Moon Of Kentucky and Walls Of Time. The crowd loved it, and Ronnie says that he sounded great.

He also shared a couple more photos from the show.