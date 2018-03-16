Time To Drive from Ray Cardwell

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from Ray Cardwell, the first from his upcoming album with the label, due in the fall of 2018.

It’s one he wrote called Time To Drive, which like much of his material, recalls the hey day of The New Grass Revival, especially their iconic vocalist, John Cowan. Ray possesses that same dynamic vocal prowess, which he uses to fine effect on this track.

He’s assisted by Kelsey Crews on banjo. David Mansfield on fiddle, Danny Roberts on mandolin (who also co-produced with Cardwell), and Kenny Smith on guitar. Ray plays bass and sings the lead part.

The single is available now for download purchase from all your favorite sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.