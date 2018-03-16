New Country Grass wins Burr Oak Band Competition

New Country Grass came out on top in last Friday’s Band Competition during the Burr Oak Bluegrass Weekend in Glouster, OH. Hosted by Clay Hess, the indoor event was held at the Burr Oak Lodge.

The Lansing, MI-based group consists of Duane Estep on mandolin, his two sons, Kyle on guitar and Brent on bass, with Dean Dubois on banjo. Close, family-style harmony is their specialty, on hard-driving contemporary bluegrass.

As first prize winners, they receive free tracking for their next album at Clay’s studio. Current plans have them recording and releasing a new album later this year.

Here’s video of them in the competition, doing an uptempo version of Goodbye Little Darlin’.

Well done, boys!