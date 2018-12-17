PaperDolls Band says Merry Christmas

The Walker sisters have been changing perceptions about bluegrass music for more than 10 years now. Four talented young women with an original take on Appalachian string music, they first mixed their bluegrass skills with pop music standards as Redhead Express. Their signature auburn locks made a distinctive statement, as did the fine picking and singing of Kendra, LaRae, Alisa, and Meghan Walker.

As they got older, married, and started families of their own, more original music became part of their show, and a series of cinematic music videos found them an ever growing audience online. Now, as their younger brothers have grown into fine musicians as well – and sister Alisa has changed her hair to blond – they have emerged with a new name, PaperDolls Band.

A first music video introduces the group and their changed sound with a Christmas classic that is part modern grass and part Mannheim Steamroller. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen is one we all know from childhood, here given a dramatic contemporary treatment by a band that adds electric guitar, piano, and drums to the traditional blugrass ensemble.

This song is included on the new holiday EP from Redhead Express and PaperDolls band, called simply, Christmas Time.

Look for PaperDolls to make a move into the pop country sphere in 2019, with a introductory single called Paper Dolls. They will continue touring as Redhead Express as well.