Ozark Highlands Radio comes to Radio Bristol

Radio Bristol keeps adding new programming to a lineup already jam-packed with interesting content. The latest addition to the station’s schedule is Ozark Highlands Radio, a show that features both archival recordings and contemporary roots music, largely from musicians based in the Ozark region of Arkansas and Missouri. The show is hosted by old-time musician Dave Smith and is recorded live at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, Arkansas.

While much of the music played on Radio Bristol reflects its location in the Tri-Cities region of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee, many of its radio hosts also specialize in making connections between the music of Appalachia and music made elsewhere. Radio Bristol producer Kris Truelsen believes this will be true of Ozark Highlands Radio, as well. “I think listeners will enjoy discovering and drawing connections between the Ozarks and Central Appalachian music and culture,” he says. Daren Dortin, executive producer of Ozark Highlands Radio, concurs. “Mountain View, Arkansas and Bristol are very similar cities both geographically and musically,” he says. “Both have rich traditions of music born out of the mountains with ties to early European settlers.”

Listeners can expect to hear live music from old-time, Americana, and other roots music artists, songs from the Ozark Folk Center archives, and jam sessions. Each episode also includes a “Feature Host” segment that allows historians, authors, and other music personalities to share the stories and music of the Ozarks region.

Ozark Highlands Radio will air on Radio Bristol each Sunday at 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit ozarkhighlandsradio.com or listenradiobristol.org.