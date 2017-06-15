FreshGrass award finalists for 2017 announced

The annual FreshGrass festival, held on the campus of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), has announced the invited finalists in their various competitions. They will go head to head on Sunday, September 17, on the last day of the three-day event in North Adams, MA.
Twenty artists have been invited out of what the festival says were thousands of entries.
And the finalists are:
Band
- The Buck Stops Here
- Ginstrings
- The Lonesome Day
- Miles Over Mountains
- Honeybucket
Banjo
- Steven Moore
- Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose
- James Hanford
- George Wagman
- AJ Knaack
Fiddle
- Andrew Vogts
- Grant Flick
- Jordan Rast
- Joe D’Esposito
- Shona Carr
Songwriting
- Emily Keener
- Joseph Alton Mille
- Rachel Laven
- Aurora Birch
- Jacob Johnson
A total in excess of $25,000 is at stake in these competitions, along with opportunities to perform at next year’s festival, recording time at Compass Studios in Nashville, and professional grade, hand made instruments.
Good luck to all!