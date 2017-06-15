FreshGrass award finalists for 2017 announced

The annual FreshGrass festival, held on the campus of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), has announced the invited finalists in their various competitions. They will go head to head on Sunday, September 17, on the last day of the three-day event in North Adams, MA.

Twenty artists have been invited out of what the festival says were thousands of entries.

And the finalists are:

Band

The Buck Stops Here

Ginstrings

The Lonesome Day

Miles Over Mountains

Honeybucket

Banjo

Steven Moore

Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose

James Hanford

George Wagman

AJ Knaack

Fiddle

Andrew Vogts

Grant Flick

Jordan Rast

Joe D’Esposito

Shona Carr

Songwriting

Emily Keener

Joseph Alton Mille

Rachel Laven

Aurora Birch

Jacob Johnson

A total in excess of $25,000 is at stake in these competitions, along with opportunities to perform at next year’s festival, recording time at Compass Studios in Nashville, and professional grade, hand made instruments.

Good luck to all!