One Wheel Wagon video from Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk

Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk have just released a music video for one of the songs on their current album, Project 1, Pt. 3.

Salazar is a veteran of the west coast music scene, adding his fiddle to projects in most every style of music, including notable collaborations with Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead. He has also appeared on numerous projects in the popular Pickin’ On series from the CMH label, on top of his own recordings.

The Kin Folk have been performing and recording together for more than 30 years in southern California. Good friends all, their easygoing approach and fun-filled attitude comes through in everything they do.

For the video they’ve chosen a song called One Horse Wagon, written and sung by their mandolinist, Tom Corbett. Phil and banjo picker Bill Knopf provide the vocal harmony.

Other members of The Kin Folk include Rick Borella on bass and Bill Flores on guitar and reso-guitar.

You can find audio samples from all 15 tracks on Project 1, Pt. 3 on Phil’s web site, along with additional videos of the group. The album can be purchased from all the familiar download sites online.