Flatt Lonesome to Rounder Records

Fast-rising bluegrass entertainers Flatt Lonesome have signed a recording contract with Rounder Records. The band is expected to head into the studio later this year for a new release sometime in 2019.

Flatt Lonesome exploded onto the scene in 2013 with a dynamic and exciting sound based on sibling harmony and a nod to traditional country music.The three singing Robertson kids from Florida had moved to Tennessee, Buddy on guitar, Kelsi on mandolin, and Buddy’s twin sister, Charlie, on fiddle. All in their early 20s, they had been singing together for some time and had developed soaring vocal style that ignited audiences wherever they went.

The bluegrass world was charmed when Kelsi soon married their banjo player, Paul Harrigill, and the couple are now raising a son together. Kelsi stayed out with the band until she delivered, winning her the respect of female grassers and fans across the country.

Now focused mostly on original material, much of it written by Paul and Kelsi, Charli has become the primary vocalist with an approach that is part torch singer and part Dolly Parton.

Ken Irwin, co-founder of Rounder Records says that they are delighted to become part of the Flatt Lonesome story.

“All of us at Rounder are thrilled to be working with Flatt Lonesome, one of the most charismatic and creative young groups around. They have made an original mark in bluegrass today, are rising stars of their generation, and bring their own vision to the bluegrass world and beyond.”

The band is completed by Dominic Illingworth on bass, and Michael Stockton on reso-guitar. Both have been with the group from the start.

Flatt Lonesome gave a statement as a unit, saying that moving to Rounder ticks off one of the long term objectives.

“To say that we are excited about this partnership would be an understatement! Since day one we’ve had a list of goals we wanted to achieve, and ‘signing with Rounder’ was at the very top of that list. Becoming label mates with some of our heroes is a dream come true and we’re honored to say the least. We are all looking forward to the next chapter with Rounder!”

More details about their new album are expected later this year.

You can learn more about the band online.