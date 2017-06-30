New video from Mile Twelve

Posted on by John Lawless

Boston’s Mile Twelve has released another live video, this time for Sunny Side Of Town, a new song written by Geoff Bartley. It has more than a touch of the Del McCoury to it, showing once again that the sound of hard-edged bluegrass isn’t going anywhere.

Mile Twelve is Evan Murphy on guitar and lead vocal, Nate Sabat on bass, BB Bowness on banjo, Bronwyn Keith‐Hynes on fiddle, and David Benedict on mandolin. They’ve come from all over the eastern US (and New Zealand) to be part of Boston’s dynamic acoustic music scene.

Find out more about these talented young grassers at their web site.

