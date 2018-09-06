New single/publicist for Amanda Cook

Today is a big day for northwest Florida singing sensation Amanda Cook.

The first single from her upcoming sophomore effort with Mountain Fever Records has been released to radio, and she has just signed to work with Wilson Pickins Promotions for publicity services and booking representation.

You Were Mine won’t release for consumer purchase until September 18, but radio programmers can get an airplay copy now from the label.

Here’s a taste…

To promote the new record, Cook has joined many of her bluegrass compatriots working with Melanie Wilson at Wilson Pickins. She says that the move seems like a natural progression for her and the band.

“To say that the last year has been a whirlwind for the band and myself would be an understatement. My first record on Mountain Fever Records, Deep Water, has been so well received and brought me full throttle onto the national touring platform. I’ve just recently signed a 7 year, 5 album deal with Mountain Fever, so naturally I feel that joining up with Wilson Pickins is just the next step in this crazy rollercoaster ride!! I’m am truly excited for the opportunity to work with Melanie in sharing my latest record, Point of No Return, with the world! I am looking forward to IBMA and the shows we have coming up in year end 2018 and into 2019.”

Well done, Amanda!