New singing camp launches in Nashville this fall

The good folks at Nashville Acoustic Camps have announced a new offering to their lineup for this year. In addition to their weekend workshops for fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar, they will hold a vocal camp in November for people who want to improve their singing.

Like all of their specialized camps, attendance is limited to only 15 people to ensure the level of personal attention they want to give to each participant. The Nashville Vocal Camp will be held November 10-12 with registration opening up on June 1.

To teach at this first singing camp, the hosts have enlisted some of the top bluegrass, country, and folk instructors in the vicinity. On staff will be Kathy Chiavola, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Ashby Frank, and Brandon Bostic.

The site is a a stately, old southern home where all the classes will be run, as well as home-cooked meals prepared by the staff. Students can choose to stay on site all weekend for a $750 fee, which includes classes, lodging, and food, or stay elsewhere and commute to and from for a day camper rate of $600 which includes classes and lunch each day.

Your hosts for the weekend will be Adam Chowning and Megan Lynch Chowning, both well-known performers and teachers in bluegrass and old time music, who open their home several times each year for these special events.

The curriculum will focus on three aspects of singing: harmony, style, and technique. Seminars and classes will be held starting Friday night, running all day Saturday and through Sunday.

At the end of the weekend, each camper will have the opportunity to record a song at the Nashville Acoustic Camp Studio with a small group of their fellow attendees, and hear how much you have improved over the course of the weekend.

Full details are described on their web site, and with such small class numbers, spaces at the various Nashville Acoustic Camps fill up very quickly.