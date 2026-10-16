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New representation for Kevin Prater Band

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Kevin Prater Band

Here’s some news from The Kevin Prater Band.

After more than a decade representing Kevin and the band, Stacey Wright is stepping away from this responsibility. Codie Allen, banjo player with the Kevin Prater Band, is now booking the group.

Stacey says that she has enjoyed her time in the saddle, and wishes Kevin and the guys well going forward.

“During my 14 years booking The Kevin Prater Band I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with hundreds of wonderful people. I had never booked a band when I started. I did not know I was booking the band until Kevin introduced me as such to the band, October 5, 2012. It was just dumped on me to figure out.

I have been blessed to meet so many wonderful people that took the time to help me learn the process. I also thank those that helped me learn to accept rejection.  

Thank you to Kevin Prater, all the former and current band members, and many people in Kentucky that became family. I wish Kevin Prater and The KPB all the best as they head into year eighteen.”

Contact information for Codie Allen can be found on Kevin’s web site.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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