New music from David Peterson

OK all you folks that fear traditional bluegrass music is dying. This is for you!

David Peterson, Nashville’s premier itinerant musician, has released four singles from his upcoming album. Like his other recent work, it was recorded live in the studio, direct to 24 track, analog tape, with no overdubs.

You need first rate musicians to accomplish that, and David had them in spades for his sessions earlier this year. Peterson played guitar and sang lead, with Mike Compton on mandolin, Jeremy Stephens on banjo, Kent Blanton on bass, and Stuart Duncan, Aubrey Haynie, and Tim Crouch on fiddles.

The music is old school, Bill Monroe-style bluegrass of the highest order, sung by a vocalist of unusual talent, at the peak of his game.

Here are a couple of samples, first from My Sweet Love Ain’t Around…

… and The Prisoner’s Song.

Yep… triple fiddles. If you think nobody is making music like this anymore, then hush your mouth!

Peterson earns his living as a street musician around Nashville. You never know where he might turn up with his guitar, or sometimes a banjo, singing old songs for whoever will listen. If you see him, be sure to stop and catch a tune or two before you go on your way.

Prior to the full album which he hopes will be finished later this summer, the four tracks are available from David directly as digital downloads, but not through the usual online channels. Peterson does things his own way, and the only option to get them is to contact him on Facebook, and place an order through PayPal. He is asking $5 for all four songs, and the music is plenty stout.

Check him out.