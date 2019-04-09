On April 6, Zach Wooten, mandolinist with Breaking Grass, and Anna Brooke Page were married.

The wedding took place at the Old Path Missionary Baptist Church in Belmont, MS in the late afternoon. Music was provided by Cody Farrar, lead singer with Breaking Grass, who did an acoustic rendition of Matthew West’s When I Say I Do during the braiding of the unity cord, and Chelsea Wells, who sang Sarah Pipes’ He Has Chosen You for Me.

A special touch for Zach is that piano during the service was played by Judy Humphries, who also played at his parents’ wedding 30 years ago.

He and Anna Brooke had known each other since high school, but only started dating in April of 2017, so they figured an April wedding would be appropriate. Zach says that Anna’s mom was his second grade teacher, and that her brother was a good friend when they were younger, even playing in a band together. Talk about meeting cute!

Anna Brooke doesn’t play music, but loves to listen.

Zach tells us that their wedding day was perfect.

“We were so blessed to have so many of our friends and family in attendance to celebrate our day! Please continue to pray for us as we begin this journey together, and that we will always place God first and foremost in the center of our marriage!”

The couple are honeymooning now in Gatlinburg, TN, and will return to Belmont where they will make their home.

Congratulations Zach and Anna Brooke!