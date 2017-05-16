New Martin guitars for 2017

Another new model is the CS-CFMartinOutlaw-17, built with the construction techniques used on the Authentics, but in a newly-designed guitar. Like its D-18 cousin, it has a mahogany body and an Adirondack spruce top, assembled using hide glue and torrified (heat-treated) components.

The Outlaw-17 has forward-shifted X-bracing and is built on the standard dreadnaught specs.

It carries a retail price of $6999.

For those seeking a professional instrument at a lower cost, Martin has introduced a D-16E, with a sycamore body, a dreadnaught shape, and a 000 depth. Designed to be easier to play than standard Martins, this one has a modified low oval neck profile with a high performance taper. The E in the model number references the Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics, installed stock.

The D-16E is listed at $2699.

A pair of artist signature models were also displayed this winter, a Dwight Yoakam DD-28 and a D-28 John Prine.

And for those with champagne tastes, they have introduced a D-200 Deluxe, a highly ornate guitar with decorative pearl and wood trim designed by newowned watchmaker Roland G. Murphy. Pictured at the top of this page, only 50 instruments like this will be made with pre-CITES Brazilian rosewood, and an Engelmann Spruce top constructed to the company’s D-45 specs.

The fingerboard, pickguard, and back feature elaborate clock gear inlays made from stone, mother-of-pearl, bloodwood, Hawaiian koa, and ebony. You can see more of this truly spectacular guitar in the video below.

You can own this limited-edition Martin for the low, low price of only $149,999.

All of Martin’s new 2017 models can be seen on their web site.