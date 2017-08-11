New Darrell Brothers single debuts today

Internet sensations, The Darrell Brothers are proud to announce that they will be debuting their new single today (8/11) on the Classic Country Radio network. Entitled You Ain’t My Aunt No More, the song is said to touch on relying on “family, love, and loving family.”

Some have called The Darrell Brothers “the biggest thing to hit country music since Stonewall Jackson” while others have called them names not fit for print. They claim to be music royalty and call Billy Ray Cyrus their cousin, but he has never called them back. Natives of Methjaw County, The Darrell Brothers are excited to be debuting their new single through an exclusive world premiere on Xenia, OH’s Classic Country Radio.

You Ain’t My Aunt No More will be debuting on The Tradin’ Post, the network’s free on-air classified ads program. (Think Craig’s List on the radio.) When we called a representative of the station to ask why the exclusive song premiere of such a prestigious roots music act was taking place between folks promoting yard sales, looking for Singer sewing machines, and selling Jackie Kennedy flower vases rather than during one of the network’s many music programs, the person on the phone mumbled something about “insurance” and swiftly hung up.

Tune in to The Tradin’ Post on Classic Country Radio today to join in the fun from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern/11:15-Noon Central. The song premiere and preceding interview will take place around 12:45 Eastern. You can tune in live at myclassiccountry.com or on the station’s free Classic Country Radio app for smartphones or tablets.