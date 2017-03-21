Echo Mountain Entertainment has announced the signing of The New Balance for booking representation and publicity services. Based in Indiana, the band performs regularly all across the central United States.

They have a self-titled album on the Truegrass Entertainment label, and another in the works for later this year.

New Balance was formed by Zion Napier and his younger brother Calib Smith in 2010 with Zion on mandolin, and Calib on banjo. Matthew Phelps is on lead guitar, Garrett Smith on bass, and Ronnie Deaton on guitar. Kyle Clerkin now plays banjo with the group.

Bella Johnson of Echo Mountain says she is happy to add them to her agency.

“We welcome The New Balance to Echo Mountain Entertainment and look forward to assisting them with a new and very successful journey.”

She released this promo video of New Balance earlier this month, taken from a recent performance at The Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree in Mt. Sterling, OH.

You can learn more about the band by visiting them online or on Facebook.