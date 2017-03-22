Bluegrass Baby Names, part deaux – celebrity edition

This is just a quick follow-up to last week’s discussion about bluegrass baby names.
I had some readers offer some excellent additional suggestions that I either didn’t think of, or I didn’t have room for last week, including these:
“Maggie” – Small in stature, prone to drinking
“Sadie” – Small in stature (also), unlucky
“Tenbrooks” – Shaggy mane, taunter of other horses
“Ruby” – Displeased with man (I believe the original Ruby was the daughter of Lonesome
“Reuben”, who apparently wasn’t that lonesome after all)
“Sophronie” – Unimpressed by hotshots
These are all excellent suggestions, but this week I’ve taken a look at some recent celebrity couple baby names, and it’s made me wonder if I was being too narrow in my scope.
I was inspired by these real-life (sort of) examples:
“Kyd” – child of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni (I would have thought “Chyld” would have been more dignified)
“Pilot Inspektor” – child of Jason Lee
“Fifi Trixiebell” – child of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates (in a related story, they’ve named their miniature poodle “Robert”).
“Apple” – child of Gwyneth Paltrow
“Audio Science” – child of Shannyn Sossamon
Finally, though there’s pretty much an unlimited supply of these, but this is one that certainly caught my eye:
“Banjo” – child of Rachel Griffiths
Inspired by these, and taking a less traditional and restrained view of bluegrass baby names, I came up with a few choices that bluegrass celebrity couples) might come up with:
“Fifth String”
“Silver Eagle”
“Resonator”
“Gospel Number”
“Dobro Strap”
“Festyval”
“Sound Check”
“Stryng Tye”
“SM-58”
“Tablature”
“Pink Capo”
Now all we need are bluegrass celebrities who are actually famous enough to give children names like these.