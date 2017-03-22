Bluegrass Baby Names, part deaux – celebrity edition

This is just a quick follow-up to last week’s discussion about bluegrass baby names.

I had some readers offer some excellent additional suggestions that I either didn’t think of, or I didn’t have room for last week, including these:

“Maggie” – Small in stature, prone to drinking

“Sadie” – Small in stature (also), unlucky

“Tenbrooks” – Shaggy mane, taunter of other horses

“Ruby” – Displeased with man (I believe the original Ruby was the daughter of Lonesome

“Reuben”, who apparently wasn’t that lonesome after all)

“Sophronie” – Unimpressed by hotshots

These are all excellent suggestions, but this week I’ve taken a look at some recent celebrity couple baby names, and it’s made me wonder if I was being too narrow in my scope.

I was inspired by these real-life (sort of) examples:

“Kyd” – child of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni (I would have thought “Chyld” would have been more dignified)

“Pilot Inspektor” – child of Jason Lee

“Fifi Trixiebell” – child of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates (in a related story, they’ve named their miniature poodle “Robert”).

“Apple” – child of Gwyneth Paltrow

“Audio Science” – child of Shannyn Sossamon

Finally, though there’s pretty much an unlimited supply of these, but this is one that certainly caught my eye:

“Banjo” – child of Rachel Griffiths

Inspired by these, and taking a less traditional and restrained view of bluegrass baby names, I came up with a few choices that bluegrass celebrity couples) might come up with:

“Fifth String”

“Silver Eagle”

“Resonator”

“Gospel Number”

“Dobro Strap”

“Festyval”

“Sound Check”

“Stryng Tye”

“SM-58”

“Tablature”

“Pink Capo”

Now all we need are bluegrass celebrities who are actually famous enough to give children names like these.