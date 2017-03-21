Sound Marketing For Bluegrass: The future of radio

A while ago, I wrote about the growth of radio and how bluegrass marketers could make the best use of radio advertising. This month, I’m going to depart from my typical discussion of marketing to share a perspective on the future of radio. More than any other medium, radio has an enduring effect on bluegrass fans. But there are big changes coming to radio that all bluegrass marketers need to know about.



Last month, the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) held a symposium on the “Future of Radio and Audio.” The new FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, made remarks at the symposium, some of which bear mentioning. “Each week, 93% of Americans over the age of twelve still listen to the radio, which is about the same as a decade ago, and the decade before that, and the decade before that,” he said. “That’s over 245 million Americans. And they aren’t just listening to the radio just to catch a single from Adele. They are listening on average for twelve hours a week… The enduring popularity of radio amidst so much technological disruption is truly striking…”



Pai went on to say that, while the future of digital media is being defined by three forces, namely “social, local, and mobile,” radio is already social, local, and mobile. He also voiced his commitment to radio, indicating as an example that the FCC has taken steps to help improve the ability of AM stations to grow their audiences with a set of regulation reforms. In addition, Pai spoke about the fact that the majority of smartphones contain FM chips, but only about 44 percent of them are activated in the United States. Contrast that with 80 percent activation in Mexico. Pai believes activating these chips to allow smartphone users to access FM radio directly through their smartphones could eventually be more desirable and efficient for consumers than digital streaming.



Another interesting development at the NABA symposium concerned digital radio. The NABA announced support for a voluntary North American Digital Radio Standard. An accompanying white paper describing this Standard noted the following about digital or “HD” radio:



“HD Radio technology improves audio quality: consumers receive sound quality equal to or better than (depending upon bit rate) analog FM. The potential for CD-like sound quality for over the air services is possible. HD Radio signals are much less prone to interference than existing analog signals as well, leading to cleaner audio.



“HD Radio technology increases choice: through the multicasting capability, digital FM broadcasters are able to offer multiple audio channels over a single FM frequency. The new audio channels, known as HD2, HD3, etc., offer consumers new, diverse, targeted content. Multicasting has led to an explosion of programming creativity, with formats such as dance, garage band, gospel, bluegrass, jazz, comedy and indie rock. A greater selection of audio choices has expanded listener appetites for new music. These new audio sources are often referred to as “infinite shelf space” and radio needs these additional channels to meet a more diverse consumer taste in music.”



Next time, I’ll talk more about the importance of digital radio and digital streaming to bluegrass marketers.