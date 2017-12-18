Moonstruck tackles Washington County Fair

Less than two weeks after announcing that they had been contracted to serve as talent buyer for the Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA, Tennessee’s Moonstruck Management has also struck a deal to do the same for the Washington County Fair in Abingdon, VA.

Moonstruck has made themselves prominent in the bluegrass world of late representing such stellar acts as Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, NewTown, Volume Five, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys and several others. Principal Josh Trivett has been interested in branching into large-scale talent buying for major events for some time, as it will allow him to expose his bluegrass clients to a new audience, and build into an established market for entertainers of every kind.

Josh and Moonstruck served as buyers for the final Huck Finn festival in California, the Uncle Dave Macon Days Festival in Murfreesboro, TN, and at Ole Smoky Moonshine locations in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN.

He says that he is eager to get to work for this major, six-day event which ion addition to music concerts, features livestock shows, horse shows, carnival rides, commercial and educational exhibits, arts, crafts, and a petting zoo, and has been in operation since 1950.

“I was excited when Jennifer Blankenship called me to see if I would be interested in meeting with the fair entertainment committee. Abingdon and Washington County are basically home for me as Southwest Virginia and my home in East Tennessee are in the same region. I share an equal passion for the people in our area that are my friends and family. It is going to be really exciting to incorporate my love for music and create something special with the team at the 2018 Washington Co. Fair.”

More details about the Washington County Fair can be found online.