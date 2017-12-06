Moonstruck Management takes on Rockingham County Fair

Moonstruck Management has announced an agreement to serve as talent buyer for the Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA. The week-long event is the largest agricultural county fair in the state, and serves as a destination for music lovers and farming folks each August with average attendance of over 90,000 people.

Under the direction of Josh Trivett, Moonstruck manages the careers of top bluegrass acts like IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, and Ralph Stanley II, plus old timers The Hogslop String Band, and rising country singers, The Church Sisters. Though the Fair won’t be booking exclusively bluegrass entertainers, Josh is psyched to be associated with such a prestigious event, and to bring his own style of professional care to this undertaking.

“It is beyond an honor to be able to announce this partnership with the Rockingham County Fair and Moonstruck Management. The history of this fair is so impressive and what is represents to its region and the attendees is a wonderful message. My meeting with fair General Manager Pam Edwards was a breath of fresh air and exciting. We take pride in an outside-the-box business approach, and working with people that share the same vision as you do is a fantastic thing. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the future working with Pam and the Rockingham County Fair.”

Pam also feels very good about this new arrangement.

“After evaluating the services, negotiation approach, value to the fair, and overall enthusiasm for the industry I chose to go with Moonstruck Management. Josh had done a lot of work learning about our event prior to our first meeting, and came in with some strong insights and possibilities to improve our grandstand entertainment. I am looking forward to working with him and his team to build a successful program.”

Josh feels like his bluegrass clients can only benefit from Moonstruck taking on more of this sort of talent buying business, something they first tackled with the final edition of the Huck Finn Jubilee in California last year. Both his interactions with top-level artists and their management people as a buyer, and the opportunities to place bluegrass acts on large grandstand stages is sure to be a win for all involved.

Trivett is assisted at Moonstruck by Ben Wilson and Penni McDaniel.