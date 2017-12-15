Béla Fleck’s inaugural Blue Ridge Banjo Camp

Banjo legend Béla Fleck has announced his first-ever banjo workshop weekend, the Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, to be held August 15-19th, 2018 at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, NC. Assisting will be Tony Trischka, Kristin Scott Benson, and Mike Munford.

Applications must be completed online by February 28, which much also include at 3-5 minute YouTube video of yourself playing. Registration fees range from $1,000 for commuter students (with meals) to $1400 for a semi-private room in a cabin on the grounds. Reduced rates are available for observers who may travel with you but not engage in instructional activities.

Béla says he’s eager to put all his vast knowledge of the banjo at the disposal of attendees.

“I’ve loved the banjo and the community that surrounds it ever since I first heard it, and started learning to play. The blue ridge banjo camp is my chance to put together an amazing team of 3 finger banjoist/teachers, to pass along what we’ve each been learning, over the years. I’m looking forward to expanding the teaching side of what I do, and thankful to have an amazing venue in which we can share our love, fascination, and curiosity about music and the 5 string banjo.”

The weekend will conclude with a faculty concert at the Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium. Tickets for the concert alone will be available at a later date.

Full details can be found online.