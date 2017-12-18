Welcome Wyatt Shelton!

Holly and Tim Shelton are celebrating the birth of Wyatt Elihu Shelton on Saturday, their second child.

He came into the world on December 16 at 4:38 a.m., weighing in at 8.2 lbs and stretching out to 20.25” long. Tim says that both Holly and Wyatt are doing well.

Tim is the former guitarist and vocalist for Rounder artists NewFound Road. He has continued a solo career, releasing an album of Jackson Brown songs, performing in a duo with Clay Hess, and more recently concentrating on his podcast, The Tim Shelton Show, where he talks with a wide variety of music professionals about the industry, and shares his own thoughts and comments on the passing scene. It is available for free from iTunes and Stitcher, where it has developed a sizable audience.

Holly and Tim will have a very Happy Christmas this year with their latest addition, plus 3 year son Garrett, and Tim’s son Reece (13) from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to all the Sheltons, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Wyatt!