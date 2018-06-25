MACCMonday — The Voice’s Red Marlow

The 2018 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 18-21. The event has raised over one million dollars to help fight childhood cancer. For more information or to donate, visit www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.

The 2018 MACC is next month in Columbus, OH. This benefit festival for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital features four days and over forty artists joining together to help find an end to childhood cancer. Founded by longtime bluegrass promoters, Darrel & Phyllis Adkins following the passing of their daughter, Mandy Adkins, the MACC has been one of the brightest spots in the bluegrass world for over fifteen years. Known as “A Festival of Hope,” the MACC provides a platform for musicians and fans to unite for a cause bigger than themselves. So far, the MACC has raised over one million dollars for cancer research. The MACC is also unique, in that festival producer Darrel Adkins is known for providing more special collaborations and events than festival attendees at any other bluegrass festival can expect.

For 2018, the MACC is bringing a young classic country artist to this year’s event. Red Marlow appeared on Season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, and notched a Top 4 finish in the televised singing competition. Mentored by country superstar, Blake Shelton, Red Marlow’s traditional country sound won over fans nationwide. This preacher’s son from northern Alabama grew up singing in church, and even has some bluegrass in his background. “My Dad would go preach, and then my siblings and I provided the music,” says Red. “We played mostly bluegrass and Southern Gospel, and there’s still some inflections of that in what I do today.”

Knowing that many bluegrass crowds are also fans of traditional country sounds, seeing artists such as The Malpass Brothers, Mo Pitney, and Gene Watson on festival lineups isn’t entirely uncommon these days, and have provided a nice change of pace during multi-day festivals. The MACC is very excited to welcome Red Marlow to this year’s event, as he joins the fight to help bring an end to childhood cancer.

Here is Red Marlow from his time on The Voice, performing Vern Gosdin’s, Chiseled In Stone.

For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, check out them out online.