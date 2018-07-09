MACCMonday – more tributes for 2018

The 2018 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 18-21. The event has raised over one million dollars to help fight childhood cancer. For more information or to donate, visit www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.

The 2018 MACC is next week in Columbus, OH, and is cram-packed with some outstanding bluegrass talent. The past couple of weeks, we have profiled a some of the more country-leaning offerings this diverse festival is offering in 2018. The schedule this year also feature some tribute performances that hard core ‘grassers will not want to miss!

The Boys From Indiana were an extremely popular bluegrass festival act during the ’70s and ’80s, and many bluegrass fans in the Midwest still have fond memories of “The Boys.” Their catalog includes such songs as Sad Wind Sighs, You Can Mark It Down, and Atlanta Is Burning, which are now bluegrass standards. To celebrate the legacy of The Boys From Indiana, there will be a special salute to their music, featuring Tony Holt and Tom Feller on Wednesday, July 18th at the MACC. Longtime bluegrass fans from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky will definitely not want to miss this!

The music of The Bluegrass Cardinals proved to be among the most influential of the 1980s. With their fresh songs and stellar harmonies, their impact is still felt on bluegrass today, some two decades plus after the late founder, Don Parmley, retired. The MACC will be hosting a special tribute to The Bluegrass Cardinals on Wednesday, July 18th which will feature several former Cardinals, including Larry Stephenson, Dale Perry, Randy Graham, Mike Hartgrove, and of course, David Parmely. It will be a real treat to hear old Cardinal songs such as Mountain Laurel, Jubilee Road, and Where Rainbows Touch Down from some some of the genre’s finest, who cut their teeth with The Bluegrass Cardinals.

Tony Rice’s legacy still looms large over the world of bluegrass music. Although he hasn’t performed publicly in years, his influence on the genre is felt nearly every time a bluegrass band steps on stage around the globe. One of Rice’s proteges, Josh Williams of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will be leading an all-star tribute to Tony Rice to close out the MACC on Saturday night, July 21st. In addition to Josh Williams, bluegrass veterans such as Aaron Ramsey, Jason Moore, Jeff Partin, Aubrey Haynie, and Tony’s brother, Wyatt Rice will be joining in the fun to salute one of our music’s biggest giants.

For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, visit www.bluegrassclassic.com.