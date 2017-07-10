MACCMonday — Mo Pitney

Each Monday between now and July 17 we will feature a report from Daniel Mullins about special performances set to occur during this year’s MACC.

The 2017 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer festival (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 19th-22nd. The event has raised $935,447 to help fight childhood cancer, and is hoping to reach their one million dollar goal at this year’s four-day event. For more information or to donate, visit them online.

As we have mentioned in previous posts, one of the must unique aspects of the MACC is the festival’s ability present musical acts that one wouldn’t expect at a typical bluegrass festival.

Over the past few years, Darrel and Phyllis Adkins have welcomed country headliners alongside of bluegrass’ elite to help raise funds to fight childhood cancer. Country stars including Daryle Singletary and Shenandoah have graced the MACC stage within the past couple of years. Their sound is a welcome change of pace for the audience, and even draws fans from outside of the bluegrass genre to a predominantly bluegrass festival.

This year, a longtime friend of the MACC, Mo Pitney, will be bringing his fresh country sound to Columbus, OH. He and his family grew up in the bluegrass scene, and he recently appeared on the all-star tribute to J.D. Crowe produced by Rickey Wasson (most notably on the hit recording of You Can Share My Blanket). His smooth voice and original songs (Clean Up On Aisle Five, Country, and A Boy and A Girl Thing) have made him one of the most talked about rising country stars in recent years.

He has appeared at the MACC a few times in various capacities in the past, and is quick to express his support for this wonderful event. “They are growing and expanding and letting something be created that’s a little different than other festivals that you might find yourself at,” says Pitney. “You get kind of a plethora of music, no matter who you are. Hopefully that’ll widen the audience and raise more funds for St Jude’s.”

Mo Pitney will be performing at the MACC on Saturday, July 22nd, at Hoover Y Park in Columbus. For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, check out www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.