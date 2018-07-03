MACC Trio tribute returns for 2018

The 2018 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 18-21. The event has raised over one million dollars to help fight childhood cancer. For more information or to donate, visit www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.

One of 2017’s special events at the MACC is making a return this month, and festival attendees are already excited. Back by popular demand, The MACC Trio is making return appearance.

This salute to the Trio (Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris) was one of the most talked about performances at the MACC in years, and the all-star collaboration is sure to be a highlight of this year’s festivities. Last year’s event included Charli Robertson (Flatt Lonesome), Dani Williams, Lona Heins, Carl Jackson, Mike Bub, Michael Stockton (Flatt Lonesome), Larry Atamaniuk, Danny Roberts (The Grascals), and Jason Barie (Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers). This year’s salute will feature many of the same familiar faces, as well as the addition of The Centerville Alternative Strings orchestra Program, under the direction of Doug Eyink.

We are able to catch up with Charli Robertson of Flatt Lonesome, to discuss this very special musical event.

How did The MACC Trio come about?

“Darrel Adkins of the MACC came to me with the idea of getting three girls together, and doing a live set with a variety of the material The Trio recorded. I loved the idea right away because I’m a huge fan! We got Dani Williams, and Lona Heins in on it, and they were just as excited about it as I was.”

What did you enjoy most about debuting this special event at last year’s MACC?

“I generally only play music and sing with my band, Flatt Lonesome, so it was fun to get on stage and out of my comfort zone to do something a little different. Not to mention I shared the stage with a lot of my heroes!”

What have you learned about the music of Trio while diving into it at this level?

“It’s wild how arranged and intricate each song is when you break it up and study it. My usual trio consists of a boy and two girls, and when it comes to harmony – switching from that to an all girl trio, is different, and you pretty much have to be ready to sing all three parts! Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt are all three amazing signers, and I’ve learned a lot studying them!”

What can fans expect from MACC Trio Round II?

“The first thing you can expect from the MACC Trio is fun! We’ve been looking forward to playing this music since last year, and it will be a good time! There will be some new material in the set list, and we’re so excited for y’all to hear this!”

Sounds like a blast! Personally, I was blown away by the heavenly harmonies exhibited on stage during last year’s MACC Trio event, and I have been looking forward to their return performance all year.

For those that may have missed last year’s performance, here is a little sample of what fans enjoyed.

Of course, Charli did share some parting words about why Musicians Against Childhood Cancer is such a special festival

“The MACC is so special because everybody that comes and plays music is there to help raise money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I love this benefit, and I hope to always be a part of it!”

For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, check out them out online.