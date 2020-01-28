Lorraine’s Coffee House launches online streaming

Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music in Garner, NC is about to join the streaming revolution. The caffeine shot and bluegrass spot near Raleigh has been presenting live music since Lorraine Jordan opened the venue a couple of years ago.

But starting this week, the music from the stage will be streamed live on Facebook, allowing music lovers all over the world the opportunity to join in the fun. And to kick things off in style, the first show to be presented live on video will be by the boss lady. Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road will appear on Friday, January 31, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets to attend the show in person are only $10, and there is no charge to enjoy the stream on Facebook.

Jordan tells us that she contracted with the same team that set up live streaming for The Station Inn in Nashville, to make sure they would have everything they needed. But she especially wanted to keep the stream free of charge for the sake of bluegrass lovers who can’t get out to shows.

“We know a lot of sick or shut in folks, especially older people, who love bluegrass music, but it is too much of a struggle for them to come down to the Coffee House. Plus we see it as great marketing towards people in the area who might stop here some other time when they are out.”

The multi-camera shoot can be controlled by a single operator on a laptop, so the concert experience should be a lot like being their in person.

All anyone needs to do to watch the live stream is go to the Facebook page for Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music, and the live video will be available at the concert start time. Those with the Facebook app for smart TV, ROKU, or AppleTV can watch on the larger screen, or on your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Lorraine’s typically holds concerts Thursday-Saturday of each week, and she anticipates streaming most of these on Facebook. A schedule is posted on both the main Coffee House web site and Facebook page.

Of course those who live within driving distance of Garner, or plan to be passing through, are invited to attend the shows live, or come to their Jam Night on Tuesdays. A food truck is also available on concert nights, and the shows end early so everyone can get home at a decent hour.