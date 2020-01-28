Brandon Bostic suffers broken vertebrae in crash

Brandon Bostic, long time bluegrass sideman and popular Nashville personality, suffered two broken vertebrae in an automobile accident last week near his home. He suffered a seizure while driving up to record with Megan Lynch in Goodlettsville, and lost control of his vehicle.

Fortunately, a median wall in the highway prevented Brandon’s car from encountering oncoming traffic, or the accident could have been far worse.

This was his third seizure over the past 11 years, but his first while driving. Previous testing has confirmed that he does not suffer from epilepsy, and his doctors suspect that stress and anxiety may be responsible.

Bluegrass lovers will remember Brandon from his work with a number of popular groups, including Blue Moon Rising, Amanda Cook Band, The Likely Culprits, and as one half of the outrageously funny Darrell Brothers. He is comfortable on most of the bluegrass instruments, but is most commonly seen playing left-handed guitar or mandolin.

Also fortunately, there was no spinal cord or ligament damage, so a full recovery is anticipated, though a long period of recovery and rehabilitation will be necessary. Almost complete immobility for 12 weeks has been suggested, but Bostic can reapply for a drivers license after six months.

In addition to assistance expected from MusiCares and the IBMA Trust Fund, friends have launched a GoFundMe page to help Brandon and his wife, Jess, with immediate needs. He will be unable to work for some time, and while Jess is employed, there will be financial stresses as well as medical bills to be considered.

Jess is also well known to the bluegrass community from her time as an employee of the IBMA, and from working at The Station Inn.

A benefit concert is scheduled for February 21 at The Station Inn with performances from The Likely Culprits and 18 South. It is being billed as Brand-Aid, and more details are available online.

Anyone who knows Brandon, or who has enjoyed his music over the years, is encouraged to share a donation on GoFundMe, where major credit cards or PayPal can be used.

Get well soon, Brandon!