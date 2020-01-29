Track Premiere from Phil Leadbetter & The Allstars of Bluegrass

A debut single has been released from the upcoming project by Phil Leadbetter & The Allstars of Bluegrass, a new superstar side project fronted by the reso-man who refuses to let health issues get him down.

Even after five battles with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Phil is going strong, and determined to keep playing the bluegrass music he loves so dearly. He has assembled an All-Star band of heavyweight grassers to record new material, and tour on the rare occasions when everyone’s schedule is free. The band includes Phil on reso-guitar, Jason Burleson on banjo, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Steve Gulley on bass, and Robert Hale on guitar. That core band will be supplemented by some additional vocalists like Steve Wariner and Claire Lynch, and possibly several others.

Leadbetter tells us that he is recovered from his recent health scares, and rarin’ to go.

“I’m all good… feel pretty well now.

This All Star Show going on for about three years now, though a lot of folks haven’t heard much about it. We did a number of shows our first year with Claire Lynch, but when she moved to Canada, it got pretty hard to make things work. One time we brought Robert Hale in to sing in her stead, and it worked really well.

We are finally getting some recording done, and I think it’s going to be a little different from what folks have heard from me. We’ve been in the studio in January, and hope to have something finished and out on Pinecastle by the end of the first quarter.”

This first release, available now from your favorite streaming and download sites, is one written by country crooner Steve Wariner, called There Ain’t No End To This Road.

Phil says that this new group is the perfect way for him to get out and play as much as he is able.

“I’ve played in all these other bands, and always wanted to play any time somebody would pick, but now with my health, I want to focus on doing really good music with people I enjoy. With this all star band, everyone else has other commitments, so our shows will be a special thing for all of us. Plus it’s music that’s different from what we all do with our bands.”

Phil will post concert dates with the Allstars of Bluegrass on his web site.