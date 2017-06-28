Kristy Cox to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced that they have signed Australian country and bluegrass singer Kristy Cox to the label. A new album, helmed by her long-time producer, Jerry Salley, is expected later this year.

Her previous bluegrass releases have done well in the US and Australia, and her 2016 album, Part Of Me, was very favorably reviewed here at Bluegrass Today.

Mark Hodges with Mountain Fever says that the chance to have both Cox and Salley on board was a simple choice to make.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with Kristy and Jerry. Of course, Jerry’s reputation as an incredibly successful songwriter and producer precedes him, so when he brought Kristy to our attention, signing her seemed to fall into the ‘no-brainer’ category fairly quickly. Her vocals are strong and her talent is unwavering. We’ve heard some of the preliminary music they are working on and expect the bluegrass community will accept it with open arms. It’s pretty fantastic stuff!”

And Kristy is delighted to be associated with a prominent US bluegrass label.

“I am extremely excited to join the Mountain Fever family. I am blessed to be in such great company with all of the fellow artists on the roster. I know I am in great hands with Mark and the team and really looking forward to working on this new project with both Mountain Fever and my label family in Australia. Bring on 2018!”

A new Kristy Cox album is expected sometime later in the fall of 2017.