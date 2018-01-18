Justin Harrison to Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu has announced Justin Harrison as the newest member of the group. He will play mandolin and fiddle.

Justin is a graduate of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University in Kentucky, but is a North Carolinian like Nu-Blu’s founders, Daniel and Carolyn Routh. Before coming to the band, he had worked as mandolinist with Karl Shiflett and the Big Country Show.

Harrison says that coming over was a simple decision.

“The move to join Nu-Blu was an easy choice to make. They are poised to make big moves in the next several years, and the band structure and marketing is set up like none that I’ve ever seen. I am looking forward to all the music and memories to come.”

Nu-Blu is known for merging a driving bluegrass sound with more contemporary material, and performing in venues and before audiences often new to the music. Their current album is called Vagabond, and they are touring in support throughout 2018.

Daniel Routh spoke for he and his wife, Carolyn, saying that Harrison is the right man for the job.

“Timing is everything, and that’s definitely evident with the way things have worked out to bring Justin into Nu-Blu. With the opportunities we have on the horizon and the direction we are going, he’s the perfect fit for the band.”

Nu-Blu is completed by TJ Honaker on banjo.

You can learn more about the band, and hear audio samples from Vagabond, at their official web site.