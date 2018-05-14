A new collection of John Hartford’s music, John Hartford’s Mammoth Collection of Fiddle Tunes, is set for release on June 4 from StuffWorks Press. Compiled and narrated by Matt Combs, Katie Harford Hogue and Greg Reish, the book contains 176 of John’s original fiddle tunes, the bulk of them previously unpublished and never recorded, taken from a perusal of his personal journals.

Also included are more than 60 of John’s drawings, depicting his beloved steamboats and river life, plus scenes from home and his favorite musicians. The authors have also dug up a number of photos never before seen except among his family.

They interviewed several of Hartford’s close friends for the book, including icons like Marty Stuart, Sam Bush, Norman & Nancy Blake, and Mike Compton, plus members of John’s family. Some of his journal entries are incorporated as well, especially as they relate to the fiddle and fiddle music.