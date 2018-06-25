Joey Shann joins The Baker Family

The Baker Family from Missouri have made it official. Joey Shann, who has been playing banjo with them off and on for the past two years, is now officially a member of the band, and will be with them for all shows playing the five string and the reso-guitar.

The band consists of four Baker siblings. Trustin is on fiddle, Carina on mandolin, Elijah on bass, and Carrie on guitar, with Joey on banjo. They have been winning fans on the road with their family harmony and clean-cut, family-style entertainment. A spot on America’s Got Talent last year earned them a great many new followers, and they have a busy summer booked throughout the central and eastern US.

The Bakers were also the winners of the 2016 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, held each year at Silver Dollar City during their month-long Bluegrass & BBQ festival. They were chosen from among 22 groups for the prestigious award, which is won over several rounds of live competition before an audience, using only a single stage microphone.

At Silver Dollar City, they won over the crowd and the judges with this grassy version of Bobby Darin’s 1958 hit…

You can learn more about The Baker Family on their web site or Facebook page.