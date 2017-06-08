Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers land a blue chip sponsor

Folks in the bluegrass business know Joe Mullins to be a true Renaissance man. Not only is a first-rate banjo player, one of the best tenor singers in our music, and a successful band leader, Joe also manages a string of commercial radio stations in Southern Ohio, and a pair of popular bluegrass festivals in the same region.

So no surprise that he was elected to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Bluegrass Music Association last year, a posting that is uniquely well-suited to his skill and interest set.

Along his career path, Mullins comes across other entrepreneurs, and he knows a good one when he sees one. Or tastes one, as the case may be.

Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have just inked a sponsorship deal that will find the band serving as official spokesmen for the thick-cut, kettle-fried chips made in Springfield, OH. Joe and the Rues have been acquainted for some time, with the chips being advertised on his Classic Country Radio network, and Rue Farms being a presenting sponsor at his annual Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festivals. But now the relationship has expanded, and the band will take the tasty chips, and the story of their careful production, with them on the road.

Co-owner Jeanne Rue says that it’s a perfect fit.

“Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips is honored to sponsor Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. What better combination could we possibly have asked for? We are big fans of the Ramblers and in turn, Joe and the boys are a huge support for Rue Farms™. We can’t express enough our sincere gratitude for their belief in us and for the success of our potato chip adventure! Joe has done wonders for us on the air at Classic Country Radio and now the show is going to go on the road with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. It is a natural fit, just like tater chips and dip.”

Jeanne and her husband, Matt, have spent the past four years perfecting their recipes, using gluten-free herbs and spices, no preservatives, and only the best Russet potatoes. Their products are also soy and nut free for people with allergies, and fully vegan. They are currently offered in six flavors – Sea Salt; Salt & Pepper; Dill Herb; Pink Himalayan Salt; Salt & Cider Vinegar; Back Woods BBQ – and can be found at retailers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, or from their web site.

Joe and the guys even have a Rue Farms jingle they will be performing on all their shows.

Mullins says that he is eager to help spread the word.

“Bluegrass musicians and discerning fans always place emphasis on quality, hard work, and genuineness. I’ve been acquainted with Matt and Jeanne Rue the past few years and they are our kind of folks. Their hard work and dedication in producing tasty, healthy potato chips is truly inspiring. Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips has become a delicious sensation in Ohio and I’m grateful for the opportunity to introduce them to our friends everywhere.”

Check the Radio Ramblers’ schedule online for a chance to catch them near you this summer.