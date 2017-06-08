Good Enough video from Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle has been turning heads in the bluegrass and acoustic music world for quite some time, since she was a teen banjo picker with her family band in California. Now a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and still quite a young lady, Molly has a new album, Rise, that focuses on her singing, songwriting, and considerable guitar skills.

She created something of a sensation at last year’s World of Bluegrass convention where she was an invited showcase artist, and her just-released project is already making critical waves in the industry.

A video for one of the tracks, Good Enough, is now available as well, directed by Bill Filipiak. It’s one of Molly’s songs, and it demonstrates why so many have such high hopes for this extra-talented new artist.

Rise is offered for sale wherever acoustic music is sold, including directly from Molly’s web site.