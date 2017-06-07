Danny video drops from Big Sadie

Big Sadie, a modern string band from Chicago, has released a music video for Danny, one of the tracks on their recently-released debut album, Keep Me Waiting.

The group is based around the singing and songwriting of bassist Elise Bergman, and guitarist Collin Moore. Like many similar young artists, these two combined Elise’s conservatory training with Collin’s bluegrass and old time background to create a sound that is purely American.

They went from a duo to a band with the addition in 2015 of Andy Malloy on banjo, and Matt Brown on fiddle, and Keep Me Waiting is the result of their collaboration.

Here’s Danny a low-key ballad featuring Bergman on lead vocals.

Find out more about Big Sadie online.