Ricky Ponder of Barbwire diagnosed with cancer

Ricky Ponder of Georgia’s Barbwire Bluegrass has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment near his home in Manchester.

The band had been an invited showcase artist at the 2014 World Of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC and is well known throughout the southeatern US.

We have no further information on Ricky’s condition at this time. He is young (mid 50s), so everyone is hopeful for a recovery.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Ricky Ponder

5684 Scenic Heights

Manchester, GA 31816

Get well soon, Ricky!