Ricky Ponder of Barbwire diagnosed with cancer

Posted on by John Lawless

Ricky Ponder on guitar with Barbwire Bluegrass

Ricky Ponder of Georgia’s Barbwire Bluegrass has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment near his home in Manchester.

The band had been an invited showcase artist at the 2014 World Of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC and is well known throughout the southeatern US.

We have no further information on Ricky’s condition at this time. He is young (mid 50s), so everyone is hopeful for a recovery.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Ricky Ponder
5684 Scenic Heights
Manchester, GA 31816

Get well soon, Ricky!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy